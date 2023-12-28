MicroStrategya software company that saw the light of day almost 35 years ago but has spent much of its history under a low profile, has experienced a surprising transformation during 2023. The value of its shares is increased by 337% thanks to Bitcoin, ranking among the top companies with a valuation of $5 billion or more.

MicroStrategy's exponential growth: Bitcoin is the secret

In stark contrast to its technology rivals, whose stock prices are driven by revenue growth and market share gains, MicroStrategy has attracted investor attention almost exclusively thanks to bitcoin. Starting in mid-2020, the company began investing in this cryptocurrency and he has accumulated approximately 174,530 bitcoinswith a value that at the end of last Friday stood at around 7.65 billion dollars.

The fascinating narrative of Wall Street regarding MicroStrategy focuses on the extraordinary rise of its shares, which during the current year have almost earnings from bitcoin doubled. Joseph Vafi, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity with a buy recommendation on the stock, says that the real driving force is bitcoinwhile the other aspects of the business, although healthy and performing excellently, are practically secondary.

MicroStrategy's market capitalization is currently $8.5 billion, with 90% of its value directly related to its sizable bitcoin holdings. This means that, in line with bitcoin, the company's performance follows fluctuations of cryptocurrency. In the 2022, the sharp decrease of 64% in the value of bitcoin resulted in a 74% decline for MicroStrategy. Despite this year's impressive success, the company's shares have not yet reached the high levels of 2021, when cryptocurrencies were experiencing a peak.

MicroStrategy's decision was made in 2020, and was not improvised

MicroStrategy's approach to bitcoin dates back to July 2020, when it announced its intention to invest part of its liquidity in alternative assets, including digital currencies. At the time, the company had a market capitalization of about $1.1 billion, based on a software sector that has been contracting since 2015.

In 2020, annual revenue was just under $500 million, and profits were minimal. With just over $530 million in cash and short-term investments, co-founder Michael Saylor, then CEO, decided to take advantage of these unused funds.

Saylor's decision centered on stocks, precious metals or bitcoin as better recipients of such funds. During the first earnings call after the strategy announcement, Saylor explained the choice by stating that the bitcoin represents a form of digital goldharder, smarter, stronger and faster than gold.

This decision created a mechanism through which investors they can own a share of bitcoin through regular stock purchases, avoiding the need to purchase cryptocurrency directly. Despite relinquishing the CEO position last year, Saylor, now executive chairman, expects the bitcoin bull market to continue into next year, noting that only 0.1% of the world's capital is currently invested in bitcoina figure expected to grow with the growing awareness of digital assets.

MicroStrategy's strategy will also continue for 2024 and will once again focus on Bitcoin

In conclusionMicroStrategy's extraordinary journey through 2023 is emblematic of growing influence of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the business landscape. From a relatively unknown software company, MicroStrategy suddenly gained i financial spotlight thanks to a 337% increase of the value of its shares.

MicroStrategy's innovative approach By integrating bitcoin into its corporate portfolio, it has created a unique way for investors to participate in the rise of cryptocurrencies through the purchase of shares. Despite the challenges and market fluctuations, former CEO Michael Saylor, now executive chairman, maintains a optimistic outlook on bitcoin's bullish futureanticipating an increase in capital allocation towards digital assets in an increasingly literate financial landscape.