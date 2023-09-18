Tom Warren on The Verge published some excerpts of Microsoft internal emails which are particularly interesting because they contain gods comments concerning thePS5 hardware and the price increase announcement of the Sony console, also demonstrating how competitive communications work within a company.
Most of these emails are still censored, but some parts are readable and have emerged within the huge amount of documents provided by Microsoft for the FTC lawsuit over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In one of these Liz Hamren, former head of the platform engineering and hardware division at Xbox, commented on the presentation of the PS5 hardware by Mark Cerny.
It is interesting to see how the thing is evaluated in a rather objective way, taking into consideration what emerged as advantages or disadvantages compared to Xbox SeriesSSDwhich as reported by Hamren represents an element superior to Xbox on the hardware front and a point on which Cerny insisted a lot in terms of communication.
“Cerny has talked a lot about the SSD choice and the benefits for developers and consumers. They have optimized the system for a greater amount of raw data (about double with slightly better hardware compression than ours, which can result in improvements in terms of performance), as opposed to an architecture that integrates streaming through Sampler Feedback Streaming,” Hamren’s email reads.
Xbox’s hot comments on PS5
Elsewhere in the document, the superior raw power of the Xbox Series teraFLOPS of the GPU and the CUs they are not a good measure for performance. We also said something similar to Digital Foundry, but we still have a clear performance advantage,” Hamren reports in the internal email.
Curiously, the email also notes that Cerny has “passed a disproportionate amount of time to talk about the new audio”, we read, but much of the rest of the email was then censored.
Reactions to the announcement of the PS5 price increase also emerge in other documents. On this front, it is CFO Tim Stuart who reports the matter, agreeing with Phil Spencer and Amy Hood to keep the price of the Xbox Series The point was to try to remain in a position favorable to users without directly following Sony’s move, thus trying to demonstrate that it was following its own different path.
As we have seen, Microsoft still made a price increase for the Xbox Series X, but only several months after the one made by Sony on the PS5.
