Tom Warren on The Verge published some excerpts of Microsoft internal emails which are particularly interesting because they contain gods comments concerning thePS5 hardware and the price increase announcement of the Sony console, also demonstrating how competitive communications work within a company.

Most of these emails are still censored, but some parts are readable and have emerged within the huge amount of documents provided by Microsoft for the FTC lawsuit over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. In one of these Liz Hamren, former head of the platform engineering and hardware division at Xbox, commented on the presentation of the PS5 hardware by Mark Cerny.

It is interesting to see how the thing is evaluated in a rather objective way, taking into consideration what emerged as advantages or disadvantages compared to Xbox SeriesSSDwhich as reported by Hamren represents an element superior to Xbox on the hardware front and a point on which Cerny insisted a lot in terms of communication.

“Cerny has talked a lot about the SSD choice and the benefits for developers and consumers. They have optimized the system for a greater amount of raw data (about double with slightly better hardware compression than ours, which can result in improvements in terms of performance), as opposed to an architecture that integrates streaming through Sampler Feedback Streaming,” Hamren’s email reads.