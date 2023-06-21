Microsoft has announced its indie-focused [email protected] Showcase will return this July, coinciding with the launch of its annual Summer Game Fest demo event.

This latest installation of [email protected] takes place on 11th July and is set to feature a “first look at some new games including trailers, gameplay, reveals and more”. It’ll be hosted via IGN and, if past installations are any indication, expect it to be a decidedly languid affair.

July’s [email protected] showcase arrives alongside Microsoft’s returning Summer Game Fest demo event. This runs from 11th-17th July and provides access to a selection demos for upcoming indie titles on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, available to download and play at home.

Newscast: The best of Xbox, Ubisoft and Summer Games Fest.

Details on this year’s Summer Game Fest demo event remain limited at present, but expect more information as 11th July nears.

Today’s [email protected] announcements follow an already strong Summer Game Fest appearance for Microsoft, which included the company’s best Xbox Games Showcase line-up in years – featuring reveals for the likes of Fable, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and the long-awaited convergence of Monkey Island and Sea of ​​Thieves.