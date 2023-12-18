Over the past few months there has been a lot of talk about the next step for the current generation of consoles. In the case of PlayStation, the existence of the PS5 Pro has been mentioned. However, it seems that Microsoft does not plan to offer an improvement similar to what its competitor has in mind, but rather it would give us the next version of Xbox.

According to Kepler_L2, a famous data miner, Microsoft would not be working on a Series The company would already have a console in mind that would mean taking the next generational step. Along with this, it is mentioned that the next piece of Xbox hardware would be available at some point in 2026.

For his part, Jeff Grubb, a famous insider, has pointed out that the Kepler_L2 information could be correct, and that Microsoft would give us this new console as soon as possible, since Microsoft would have to face the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, Grubb has not been able to confirm this report with his own sources, so one should not jump to conclusions immediately.

Recall that in September of this year, Microsoft mistakenly leaked a document during its legal battle over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. Here it was announced that the company was planning to launch an Xbox Series X without a disc reader and with a cylinder shape. Now, Kepler_L2 has also mentioned that This model has been canceled entirely in favor of prioritizing the next generation of Xbox.

Usually, a console has a life of between seven and eight years, and considering that the Xbox Series would substantially shorten the life of your current platform. While this is not new, since the Wii U was only available on the market four years before the arrival of the Switch, this would be something never seen before from the Redmond company.

Although Microsoft has not shared sales of the Xbox Series X|S, Reports have indicated that this console has sold more than 21 million units since its launch. While this is not a bad number, it is half of what the PlayStation 5 has generated in the same period of time. In this way, Microsoft could well apply the classic move of launching its next-generation console early to sell more.

It is still a surprise that Microsoft does not plan to launch a mid-generation consolesimilar to what they did with the Xbox One

Let us remember that the company's focus in this generation has been Game Pass, and bring your games to as many people as possible, this regardless of whether they have an Xbox Series X|S or not. On related topics, the Xbox annual review is here. Likewise, this is our list of Christmas gifts for an Xbox fan.

It's no secret that Xbox is far behind in this generation of consoles. Its focus on Game Pass, and bringing its games to as many players as possible, regardless of whether they have an Xbox Series They sound desperate.

