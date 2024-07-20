Microsoft: Global CrowdStrike Outage Affects 8.5 Million Computers

A global outage in Microsoft software on July 19 affected 8.5 million computers, stated in company.

As noted by the press service, it was related to an update of the CrowdStrike antivirus program. Microsoft added that the failure affected less than 1 percent of computers with the Windows operating system.

“While this percentage was small, the broad economic and social impact reflects the use of CrowdStrike by enterprises serving many mission-critical services,” the company said.

Earlier it was reported that the Windows operating system experienced a global failure, which hampered the work of several industries, including banking, airlines and media.