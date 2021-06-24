Microsoft presented Windows 11 on Thursday. It did so worldwide, almost like all the great presentations since Covid-19 appeared, through an online broadcast. But almost as a tribute to the history of the operating system, it crashed.

The news about the successor of Windows 10 would begin to be known from 12 noon in Argentina. But the official link of the site started working intermittently.

Many thought it was their own connection, but on Twitter users immediately began to realize that the problem was Microsoft.

The press had a special link to interact with a chat to leave questions and have access to the presentation material. However, that stream never worked well, not even in the previous one.

The Windows 11 streaming event was down for twenty minutes.

Although from Windows 7 (2009) onwards Microsoft improved the stability of its operating systems, perfecting them with Windows 10 (2015), the so-called “crashes” never stopped plaguing the system.

After 20 minutes of intermittence, the signal finally stabilized.

Microsoft’s failed submissions

As happened with the streaming of Windows 11, the company that developed the operating system has a history of failed submissions that remained in the memory of all.

Windows 98 Blue Screen The successor to Windows 95 did not react as expected during its presentation event.

Bill gates, his assistant Chris Capossela, set out to introduce the world to the Windows 98 beta from the event COMDEX 98, at that time one of the largest in the world. There they were to demonstrate the simplicity of Plug & Play function for the OS to recognize new wired plugged devices.

But the successor to Windows 95 did not react as expected.

When Capossela connected a printer to the PC, the most feared thing in those years came out on the computer screen: The Blue Screen of Death or Blue Screen of Death, which was a serious error and caused the system to hang.

In full direct, Bill Gates only managed to smile. Meanwhile, the then CEO of Microsoft got out of trouble by appealing to humor: “This must be why we have not yet put Windows 98 on sale.”

In 2012 another remembered episode occurred, but this time its popular operating system was not involved. Steven sinofsky, president of Microsoft’s Windows division, was in charge of introducing the tMicrosoft Surface ableta in Los Angeles. And it happened, like Bill Gates, an uncomfortable situation.

Introducing the Surface tablet Steven Sinofsky, president of Microsoft’s Windows division, had a hard time during an event in 2012.

The demo was going pretty well until Steven Sinofsky wanted to demo the operation of Internet explorer and the Surface I was using directly froze.

Don’t even press repeatedly the device’s home button, the touch-sensitive area with the Windows logo on the long side of the tablet, managed to get Sinofsky out of the bind.

The Microsoft executive did his best to hide the accident from the audience and continue with the script, without getting the Surface to respond. As an alternative, he had no choice but to go for another backup tablet in the midst of an awkward silence that marked the presentation of the product.

