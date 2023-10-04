In Conversations with Microsoft’s Bing chatbot require caution. As the website “Malwarebytes” reportsadvertisements for malicious software can also be displayed in links that are displayed by the chatbot during conversations.

In a self-experiment, the website authors asked for free software for network administrators. Behind the text in blue that Bing then displayed, the top result was a sponsored link to a website that was masked as a download page for the actual software. The files that could then be downloaded there were intended to establish connections to third parties, probably in order to download more malware, Malwarebytes suspects.

The malicious advertising affected a legitimate Australian company that advertises via the Bing chatbot. Hackers gained access to the company’s account and created advertisements designed to imitate two actual software offerings, namely “Advanced IP Scanner” and “MyCase law manager.” The two false websites could be identified, among other things, by the falsified addresses such as “advenced-ip-scanner.com”.

Microsoft has now blocked the advertising in question and the advertiser. The group is also tackling the problem itself and is not just relying on reports from users, the group confirms to the FAZ. However, its own detection mechanism should be fed with such reports and improved so that such ads can be better recognized and removed in the future.

Large potential market attracts crooks

Internet searches via chatbots have been seen in recent months as a possible vector for Microsoft’s attack on the supremacy of Google searches. With the integration of the AI ​​language model ChatGPT into its search engine Bing, Microsoft was a few steps ahead of Google – with the artificial intelligence (AI) Bard, Google was only able to follow suit some time later. Searching with chatbots is seen as having potential because search results can appear more authoritative and accessible in a natural-looking conversation.

The advertising market with Internet searches is now the largest part of the industry. According to the statistics portal “Statista”, the market for this should reach around 280 billion dollars in sales this year. 58 percent of this should come from Google and its search engine.