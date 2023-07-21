Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has commented on Microsoft’s takeover bid of Activision Blizzard, stating it validates Ubisoft’s decision to expand into mobile gaming.

In the latest earnings call with investors, Guillemot was asked by an investor for his view on the merger and his decision for Ubisoft to remain independent while the industry consolidates.

“I think it’s good news that the transaction can go through because it’s really showing the power of IPs and where the industry is going. So, there will be lots of opportunities in the future for all the companies,” Guillemot replied.

“It’s also showing the value of IPs that can be now on console and PC, but also mobile, and become more worldwide brands – and when we say worldwide it’s really everywhere in the world – and that’s a fantastic opportunity.”



Newscast: Is Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition now a done deal?

He continued: “Microsoft is saying that the mobile part of the Activision deal is important, so all the investment we are making to be stronger on mobile is also in line with that, so all those elements will help the value of the company to grow.”

Earlier in the call – and in the earnings report – Ubisoft’s Q1 results were revealed, showing a nine percent decrease in net sales year-on-year. However, 10 games are due for release this fiscal year, of which Rainbow Six Mobile is one.

Another major mobile release will be Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, which begins its first closed beta on 3rd August this year. It’s a full open world Assassin’s Creed game set in China and will be published by Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent.

While much of Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal has focused on Call of Duty, Xbox boss Phil Spencer claimed the deal is a key element in Microsoft’s move towards mobile games – not to mention the inclusion of Candy Crush publisher King.

Indeed, Microsoft is planning to launch its own app store in the near future.

The fact the deal is on the verge of going through bolsters Guillemot’s strategy for Ubisoft.