Microsoft is a company that needs no introduction and is one of the world’s leading technology companies. You will certainly know it very well and equally well you will know Windows 11, the company’s latest effort. Today’s news is quite important and if you have an outdated system it may concern you. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Microsoft, yet another mess with Windows 11: also proposed to unsupported systems!

Surely if you have Windows 10, you will have come across the annoying screen that invites you to update. As you well know, however, the update is not really aimed at everyone and it needs some mandatory hardware requirements in order to be installed on the machine.

Apparently Microsoft has made some mess and the update notification is even reaching users with devices too old to be updated. If you find yourself in this situation and try to proceed with the update, it will still happen an error type “unsupported hardware”.

In short, well but not very well if we consider the fact that these banners are very annoying and appear when you start your PC. We hope that Microsoft will resolve this situation as soon as possible and stop annoying users by inviting them to update too insistently. In the meantime we can do nothing but give you an appointment for the next article!