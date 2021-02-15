Microsoft xCloud is one more example of the importance than in recent years, and especially since 2020, have charged the games for Microsoft. Last year the big stars in this regard were, of course, the launch of Xbox Series and the arrival of Xbox Game Pass for PC. And of course we cannot forget the purchase of Zenimax, a move that in the short term expands its catalog of games, but which may translate into a list of Xbox exclusives (and PC, of ​​course) growing in quantity and quality, which That could be a blow to Sony.

Obviously, 2021 will not be as spectacular as 2020 in this regard (although with Microsoft you never know), but it may have a long-awaited protagonist (although in reality it is already partially accessible since last year), which is none other than Microsoft xCloud (which we are not yet clear if it will finally keep that name), Microsoft’s cloud gaming servicet. I say that it is partially accessible because, since September last year, it is already available for Android.

If you still do not know it, you should know that Microsoft xCloud offers a game service in the cloud, that is, that games run on Microsoft servers, so the user only needs a fast Internet connection and, of course, a device on which to play. Something similar, therefore, to what GeForce Now and Google Stadia offer. With the plus that it is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and yes, in case you are wondering, it does offer all the titles that are part of this service.

Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are focusing on bringing their cloud gaming services to web browsers, something that has a lot to do with Apple’s policy with iOS and the App Store. And is that when Microsoft wanted to bring Microsoft xCloud to Apple devices through an app, the limitations and conditions of the iOS application store made it impossible for iPhone and iPad users to be able to enjoy the service, a situation that also Google and NVIDIA have passed.

Consequently, the three companies have opted to create a web interface for their services. Those of Google Stadia and GeForce NOW we have already seen, and today we finally have the first filtered images, Posted by The Verge, from the browser version of Microsoft xCloud. In addition, according to the medium, some Microsoft employees have already received access to the service to be able to test it, with a view to its next launch, which, yes, we do not know if it will occur in closed or open beta mode.

We also have confirmation of something that we already imagined, and that is that hea web version of Microsoft xCloud requires a compatible driverAlthough we are still not clear if only the official Xbox controllers will be valid or, on the contrary, other devices can be used as long as they meet certain conditions. And we also don’t know the image resolution served by Microsoft, although most likely, at this point at least, testing is focusing more on functionality, interface, and performance, with higher resolutions still pending for later.

Be that as it may, this is great news for those who await (we hope) the arrival of Microsoft xCloud to iOS and iPadOS, and it also invites us to think that there shouldn’t be a big time difference between this happening and the service being available on PC as well. Something that is reinforced by knowing that, at least for the moment, the Microsoft xCloud beta only works in Chromium-based browsers, which in theory even invites us to think about reaching PC before iOS.

However, also it makes sense to think that in this phase of the tests they wanted to maximize the number of participants and types of devices with various aspect ratios. Most likely, Microsoft xCloud’s compatibility with Safari is also quite advanced, which confirms that spring may be the chosen time for its arrival.

