According to the new report published by DFC Intelligence, a company specializing in consulting in the videogame sector, Xbox is gaining ground in the console software market, to the detriment of Sony PlayStation and Nintendo. According to estimates, the ecosystem Microsoft will go from 20% market share in 2021 to 27% by 2026.

As we can see from the graph in the image below, as regards 2021 Sony holds the record with 43%, followed by Nintendo with 37% and Microsoft with 20%.

However, things will change over the next four years, with DFC estimating that Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem will grow by 7%representing 27% of the console software market revenues, at the expense of Sony which will lose 4%, down to 39%, and Nintendo 3%, drop to 34%.

This estimate is partly due to the recent acquisitions of Microsoftthus expanding the Xbox ecosystem and the Game Pass catalog, which for obvious reasons increases the appeal of green-cross consoles.

“Some recent polls conducted by DFC show that PS5 is still the console of choice by a significant margin. However, with Microsoft continuing to grow its content library that could change,” explains David Cole of DFC in an interview with GamesIndustry, where among other things we learn that the company has halved the growth estimates of the console market for 2022, as PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are nowhere to be found in stores.

Another reason is that, according to DFC, by 2024 Nintendo will launch a new console on the market, thus moving the current market equilibrium.