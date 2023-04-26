Xboxes he accused 30% losses during third quarter fiscal 2023: a truly worrying result for the division led by Phil Spencer, although Microsoft was able to catch up thanks to the growth of the cloud.

Specifically, the Redmond house totaled receipts of 52.9 billion dollars and net revenues of 18.3 billion dollars, respectively marking a +7% and a +9% compared to the same quarter of 2022. Globally the company therefore closed on a positive notebut some sectors are experiencing obvious difficulties.

A few days ago there was talk of a collapse in sales of Xbox Series X|S in Europe in the last quarter, so results of this kind were in the air but it seems that even the Windows OEM division, i.e. the cash relating to the possibility of inserting the operating system on desktops and laptops, has undergone a sharp decline with a -28%.

In this case, one is to blame general downturn in the PC marketwhich plunged 30% year-over-year and hit Microsoft with a 30% drop in device-related revenue, which includes the Surface lineup as well as HoloLens and accessories.

Returning to the Xbox division, not everything has a minus sign: contents and services grew by 3% thanks to Game Pass, but the gaming department globally lost 4%: Microsoft sold less Xbox Series X and S during the Christmas period compared to 2022, and apparently the trend dragged on until the last quarter.