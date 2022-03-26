Microsoft announced that Xbox it will be there official gaming partner of the French Football Federation (FFF), or the football federation of France. A partnership that will therefore allow the Redmond house to promote the Xbox ecosystem during the matches of the transalpine clubs and the national team, both in the field of men’s and women’s football. The announcement is accompanied by a promotional trailer, which you can view in the player below.

The partnership with the French football federation follows the one signed between Xbox and the English clubs and national teams last summer, with the aim of emphasizing the values ​​of accessibility and inclusiveness of both sides, uniting people to the motto of “Power Your Dreams “, as well as obviously promoting the Xbox ecosystem in football matches in France.

As part of the partnership between Xbox and the FFF, Microsoft announced Xbox FCa program that aims to support amateur football by providing training facilities and equipment to young players, with some select clubs benefiting from refurbished changing rooms, a dedicated gaming area and Xbox and FFF branded equipment.

“We are delighted to partner with Xbox. Xbox is an innovative and world-renowned brand that shares core values ​​with the FFF, such as diversity and inclusion, as well as gaming and its accessibility for all. The brand’s commitment to amateur football in particular and to the French national teams promises to trace a great history together“, says François Vasseur, director of the marketing and economic development department of the FFF.