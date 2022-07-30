Activision Blizzard won’t be the last acquisition from Microsoft Xboxwith the Redmond giant announcing that it intends to continue “investing in new development studies“and” content creators “to expand Xbox Game Studios.

In recent months, Microsoft is completing the steps necessary to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an investment worth 68.7 billion dollars that could materialize as early as August 2022 if the American FTC gives the green light.

However, apparently the Redmond giant is already thinking about the next move to expand Xbox Game Studios. In the documentation of the latest financial statement sent to the SEC (Securities and Exchange) of the United States, Microsoft talks about investments in new studios, therefore acquisitions, with the aim of expanding and diversifying the Xbox Game Pass offer.

“Our exclusive game content is created through Xbox Game Studios, a collection of first-party studios that create unique and differentiated gaming experiences. We continue to invest in new development and content studios to expand our IP roadmap and doing leverages new content creators. These unique gaming experiences are the cornerstone of Xbox Game Pass. ”

Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, said in an interview that Microsoft’s goal with large acquisitions is not to take away games from the competition by decreasing the value of their offering, but rather to increase the value of Xbox Game Pass. , the flagship service of the green-crossed ecosystem.