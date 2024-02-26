Based on the online resumes, it emerged that Microsoft Xbox has recently hired Tanya Watsonco-founder of Squanch Gamesteam author of High on Life, within the Xbox Game Studios leadership team, although it is not yet clear what his role is.

“I'm excited to share with you that I was recently hired at Microsoft as part of the Xbox Game Studios leadership team,” Watson said. “These are challenging times for the industry and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to contribute to such important studies, I can't wait for the new journey to begin.”

We are waiting to understand what his new role is within Xbox Game Studios, considering that the position within the “leadership team” is still a bit vague, but it should have something to do with the division's top management.