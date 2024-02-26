Based on the online resumes, it emerged that Microsoft Xbox has recently hired Tanya Watsonco-founder of Squanch Gamesteam author of High on Life, within the Xbox Game Studios leadership team, although it is not yet clear what his role is.
“I'm excited to share with you that I was recently hired at Microsoft as part of the Xbox Game Studios leadership team,” Watson said. “These are challenging times for the industry and I feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to contribute to such important studies, I can't wait for the new journey to begin.”
We are waiting to understand what his new role is within Xbox Game Studios, considering that the position within the “leadership team” is still a bit vague, but it should have something to do with the division's top management.
An interesting CV
Tanya Watson founded Squanch Games with Justin Roiland in 2016, but left the team in 2021, before the launch of High on Life and when this was still in development.
Subsequently, she covered the role of COO and president of Bad Robot Games and previously spent eight years within Epic Games as Executive Producer, working on Fortnite and previously also on Gears of War.
Furthermore, it is not the first time he finds himself at Microsoft, considering that previous roles also include a period as Software Development Engineer at Microsoft Game Studios.
The fact that she is part of the leadership team leads us to think that she is destined for an important role within Xbox, pending further information on the matter.
