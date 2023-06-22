Microsoft opened the first day of his legal battle with the US FTC regarding the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, declaring that “Xbox lost the console war” against Playstation and Nintendowhich he believes continue to dominate the market with significantly higher shares.

As reported by The Verge, the lawyers of the Redmond giant have stated that “Xbox has lost the console war, and its rivals are in an advantageous position thanks to which they will be able to dominate” also in the future.

In other documents shared by IGN, the company says it was outperformed by Sony and Nintendo by a significant margin even in the era of the first Xbox and that he has continued to “lose the console war” ever since.

“Xbox consoles have consistently ranked third (out of three) behind PlayStation and Nintendo in sales,” the filings read. “In 2021, Xbox had a 16% share while Nintendo and PlayStation respectively had shares of the [redatto] he was born in [redatto].

“Similarly for console revenues and the share of consoles currently in use by gamers (“installed base”), Xbox follows with 21% while PlayStation and Nintendo have shares of [redatto] And [redatto]respectively.”

Microsoft added that it is now “betting” on a different strategy, which relies on profits generated through the sale of games and accessories rather than consoles.