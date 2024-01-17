THE Xbox games they will land up PS5 and Nintendo Switch? During the last meeting with investors Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to have confirmed italthough without clearly naming the rival platforms.

“We are very excited about what is happening in the gaming industry, especially after the finalization of the Activision Blizzard King acquisition,” Nadella said. “We think now we will have the ability to actually do it what we always said we wanted to do.”

“This means creating great games and offering them to users on all platformstherefore Xbox and consoles, PCs and now also mobile and cloud devices”, concluded the Microsoft CEO, as can be seen in the video below.