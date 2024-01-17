THE Xbox games they will land up PS5 and Nintendo Switch? During the last meeting with investors Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella seems to have confirmed italthough without clearly naming the rival platforms.
“We are very excited about what is happening in the gaming industry, especially after the finalization of the Activision Blizzard King acquisition,” Nadella said. “We think now we will have the ability to actually do it what we always said we wanted to do.”
“This means creating great games and offering them to users on all platformstherefore Xbox and consoles, PCs and now also mobile and cloud devices”, concluded the Microsoft CEO, as can be seen in the video below.
Did we understand correctly?
There are several clarifications to make regarding Nadella's statements, and the first is obviously the fact that the CEO could be referring to Activision Blizzard productions, which they are already multiplatform and will probably continue to be soabove all the Call of Duty series.
Of course, the way the words were pronounced, the message that arrives is that Xbox, which is Microsoft's gaming division, will take care of creating great games and offering them to users on all platforms: unless the reference was solely to Microsoft platformsthis is a confirmation that may not excite users.
After that, as explained in recent days also by the insider Parris, it will be necessary to evaluate this strategy on a case-by-case basis, trying to understand if the Redmond house actually wants deprive your ecosystem of an important resourceprecisely the exclusives, or relaunch on other title systems that have already given everything.
#Microsoft #Xbox #games #coming #PS5 #Switch #CEO #Satya #Nadella #confirm
Leave a Reply