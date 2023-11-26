A recent episode of the Kiwi Talkz podcast had a very interesting character as a guest: he is Garrett Youngveteran developer of the gaming industry, who among the many background stories also revealed that Microsoft Xbox canceled one of its football games on request from Electronic Arts.
The story is very particular: apparently, Microsoft held EA in very high regard at the time of the first Xbox, so much so that it considered its support as an essential element for the success of the console. Curiously, this belief also derived in part from what had happened with Sega Dreamcastwhich had had no support from the American company.
Evidently, it was Microsoft’s belief that this also lacked support on EA’s part had contributed to the failure of the Sega console, therefore it had every intention of maintaining a close collaborative relationship with Electronic Arts.
This relationship had to be so close as to force the Redmond house to follow some guidelines, among which there was a sort of clause which required Microsoft not to develop any soccer games by first party teams.
No first party football games
As luck would have it, right around that time there was, in fact, an ongoing project for a soccer game on Xbox by a team within Microsoft, which Young was also working on. Qok_8fknZBoWell, this project was shelved and the game effectively cancelled, according to what the developer reported.
Young was therefore moved to other projects and in particular to Project Gotham Racing, so he still had the opportunity to demonstrate his value, but the curiosity for that mysterious football game that could emerge on Xbox remains.
These requests from EA, moreover, have led to a sort of vacuum regarding the offer of sports games, considering that EA Sports has not had great competition on various fronts for several years, perhaps also due to these aggressive policies.
