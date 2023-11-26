A recent episode of the Kiwi Talkz podcast had a very interesting character as a guest: he is Garrett Youngveteran developer of the gaming industry, who among the many background stories also revealed that Microsoft Xbox canceled one of its football games on request from Electronic Arts.

The story is very particular: apparently, Microsoft held EA in very high regard at the time of the first Xbox, so much so that it considered its support as an essential element for the success of the console. Curiously, this belief also derived in part from what had happened with Sega Dreamcastwhich had had no support from the American company.

Evidently, it was Microsoft’s belief that this also lacked support on EA’s part had contributed to the failure of the Sega console, therefore it had every intention of maintaining a close collaborative relationship with Electronic Arts.

This relationship had to be so close as to force the Redmond house to follow some guidelines, among which there was a sort of clause which required Microsoft not to develop any soccer games by first party teams.