Microsoft has announced that Xbox is the new official partner of the FFF, the football federation of France. The console will then be promoted during men’s and women’s matches and various advertising banners will appear in stadiums throughout the football season. Not only that: Microsoft has announced the Xbox FC program for young football talents, with the provision of various facilities and equipment to support amateur players, including renovated locker rooms, gaming areas with consoles and various Xbox-branded equipment. A confirmation of the Microsoft’s aggressive marketing plan for its video games section, after the agreements made last year with clubs and national teams in the United Kingdom. “We are delighted to partner with Xbox, a world-renowned brand that shares FFF’s core values ​​such as diversity and inclusiveness, as well as fun and accessibility. The brand’s commitment to amateur football in particular and for the French teams it promises to chart a great path together, “said François Vasseur, Director of Marketing and Economic Development at the FFF.