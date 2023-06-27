Among the many documents sent by Microsoft for the process with the FTC linked to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the financial data of the company also re-emerge, seen below from a point of view particularly linked to results below expectations Of Xbox and Game Pass.

These are already known data, deriving from the results published for the third quarter of the fiscal year which already showed a 30% drop in hardware sales but growing services, however in this case Microsoft is certainly playing into the game of highlighting especially the negative aspects of the division.

It therefore illustrates that Xbox missed its target by $780 million, even if it still has the fourth quarter to count, having raised $16.22 million instead of the $17 that had been included in the projections for the fiscal year.

The quarterly performance of the last fiscal year of Microsoft Xbox

Despite the negativity with respect to the goal, there are still data that place Xbox’s revenues above those of Nintendo, just to get an idea, despite the fact that the latter has the best-selling console on the market. In any case, Phil Spencer explained in court that his division must still try not to record losses, since the question evidently arose spontaneously, considering the large expenses incurred.

From the documents also comes a summary diagram of the growth of Xbox Game Pass as regards subscribed users, but the latest data is always that of the third quarter of 2022, with 25 million registered users.





The evolution of Xbox Game Pass subscribers over the years

We have had no updates on further developments since then, however it appears that the service also missed the growth forecast that was set for fiscal 2022.

The latter envisaged an increase of 72.8%, to tell the truth decidedly high even compared to a logical trend of the service, but the objective was not achieved at the expected time.