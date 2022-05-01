There are conflicting hypotheses on the outcome of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoftwith the stock market appearing to be betting on a failure of the operation while other top-tier players, such as the entrepreneur Warren Buffettseem to point to the opposite outcome, namely the success of the acquisition.

Specifically, the well-known businessman and economist has acquired additional shares, with his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owning approximately 9.5% of the stock total of Activision Blizzard, in a move that clearly points to the success of the acquisition by Microsoft.

In fact, in the event that the operation goes through, Buffett and his company would earn a lot of money from the acquisition, also considering the difference in valuation on the shares between the current one and that foreseen with the Microsoft maneuver.

All this shows how the question is substantially in the balance and it is difficult to make a precise forecast on the finalization of the acquisition or not, since it is a rather unprecedented situation for the videogame market.

We have seen in recent days that Wall Street seems to point to the fact that the acquisition will not take place, while evidently Buffett thinks the opposite: the entrepreneur in question is also an expert in maneuvers of this type, considering that he has bet correctly on the acquisition of Red Hat Inc. by International Business Machine Corp and Monsanto by Bayer AG.

It all depends on the outcome of the exam in progress by theFTC, who will have to evaluate the correctness of the operation according to the market rules, but it will still take months before knowing the result. Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition almost unanimously.