According to what is reported in a new document, the president of the Federal Trade Commission Lina Khan “will review the agreement between Microsoft And Activision Blizzard based on consumer data, the game developer job market and the impact of the agreement on workers who accused Activision of discrimination and hostile work environment. ”

For now, most of the investigation has focused on whether or not there is competition with other companies such as Sony. The inclusion of Activision Blizzard games in other subscription services such as PlayStation Plus is also another question from the FTC.

Prosecutors are looking into a meeting that took place between Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick and some traders before the deal was announced. And a group of senators is pushing for a thorough review of the transaction, with an emphasis on the implications of the job market.

For now, this investigation continues and if everything is in order, the acquisition will become formal in 2023.

Source: VGC