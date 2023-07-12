Yesterday has been important for Microsoftgiven that a lawyer has been advocated in his favor for the purchase of Activision Blizzard, this despite the fact that the FTC did its best to extend the closing date. And while this is a most positive step, they have yet to start a new conversation with the CMA to change their minds about their decision of months ago.

The authority itself mentions that although they wanted to reach a quick resolution, it seems that a new in-depth investigation is going to be required to see if they change their minds, and it is that despite the fact that the promise of change is made, they are not so convinced . So they are open to any proposals you have. Microsoft regarding modifications to the agreement.

Here is what is mentioned:

While merging parties do not have the opportunity to bring new remedies once a final report has been issued, they may choose to restructure an agreement, which may lead to a new merger investigation. Microsoft and Activision have indicated that they are considering how the transaction could be modified, and the CMA is prepared to engage with them on this basis. These talks are still at an early stage and the nature and timing of the next steps will be determined in due course.

For now, we will have to wait a little longer to know the final verdict, same as at least for the CMA It’s still a resounding no.

Via: Gamesindustry Biz

Editor’s note: That means, that the closing of the purchase is not yet defined, at least for the British. But the acquisition may still be made, it’s just that said territory could run out of games.