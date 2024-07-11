It is well known that Xbox is not the most popular video game company on the market today, something that has come as a consequence of a couple of strong decisions within the company. Microsoftthe first thing is related to the fact that all of its exclusives arrive at Game Pass and that these same ones also arrive day one to PC rather than just sticking to the console. However, the European region has always preferred to leave this company behind, and that could be demonstrated in a recent report.

As mentioned in the new notes on the journalist’s official page Tom Warrenthe way to boost consoles Xbox will be something different, especially when it comes to marketing in trailers, videos, showcases, activations and much more. It is said that the company will stop selling the console in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) focusing solely on Game Passcloud gaming, PC, controllers, and possibly the stick they launched on the market not long ago.

Here is part of what the journalist said:

Microsoft has been struggling to sell Xbox Series S/X consoles in many EMEA countries and the tipster believes that as a result, Microsoft will now allocate less console stock to Europe.

Here are some reasons why you might Xbox not popular in Europe:

– PlayStation PrecedenceSony has had a stronger and longer presence in Europe since the days of the original PlayStation. The PlayStation 2, in particular, was extremely popular and established a loyal fan base in the region. – Game Preferences: European gamers tend to prefer certain types of games that are more common on PlayStation consoles, such as football games (FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer), which are very popular. In addition, some European development studios have worked closely with Sony. – Marketing and DistributionSony has invested more in marketing and distribution in Europe than Microsoft. Advertising campaigns, promotions and presence at gaming events have been more prominent for PlayStation.

For now the information has not been corroborated by Microsoftbut it may be true in the end.

Via: Insider Gaming

Author’s note: It’s a fact that Xbox isn’t popular in that part of the world, but completely removing advertising for the console is a strong indication that they’re not really selling anything. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will have to say anything about this.