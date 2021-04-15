The rumors do not stop facing the next video game fair called E3, where Microsoft has many bets on the part of the fans in what it will present. Now rumors come from Windows Central, where one of the industry experts, Jez Corden, assures that Microsoft would publish a new game with an outstanding AAA study this year, or at the latest next year.

Several tracks have come in this last time from Windows Central. Earlier this month Jez Corden himself posted a tweet hinting at some really cool partnerships Xbox has in the works. It didn’t take long for fans to assimilate it to Ubisoft or even Sega, but what Corden was really referring to was that “It’s actually a reference to a game that Microsoft is looking to publish with a prominent external AAA studio.”

As detailed in an extensive article and video of Windows Central, Jez Corden believes that this new game would be announced this year or next, depending on the progress of development. In addition, he also ensures that it is not the next and rumored Kojima game (translated):

“I don’t want to share more details and spoil the upcoming reveals for developers or fans, but this one in particular sounds extremely promising. The previous game could be revealed this year, or perhaps next, depending on how development goes. Beyond that, I learned that not one, but at least three additional games are being prototyped by high-caliber Xbox Publishing Associate Studios. Neither of these is the game Microsoft is rumored to be working on with Kojima. “

It must be made clear that, These are just rumors and for now you have to take them very carefully, but it is worth seeing how Microsoft continues to plan its next moves so as not to leave the current generation without exclusive titles. It should also be noted that due to Corden’s track record, it could be very likely that this will end up being fulfilled.

You just have to wait and be patient for Microsoft’s ads to show up in all their glory. It could be at the next E3 or at a later date, but what is certain is that Microsoft has many projects up its sleeve waiting to be published.