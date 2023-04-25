In the field of videogames there is negative as well as positive news, and right now Xbox It is going through a difficult situation, since its numbers do not represent a significant increase. That has led to the parent company not entirely agreeing with what is being delivered in terms of performance and earnings.

In a new podcast where the journalist participated Jeff Grubb, the current state of the video game division was discussed, stating that it has been improved to a certain degree, but perhaps not as expected. Despite all this, it is suggested that Microsoft He’s not happy about compensation, and that could be due to the scarcity of his own pitches.

Here is a snippet of what he mentioned Grubb on the podcast:

They are upset. We’re just trying to break it down a bit, right? You know, they didn’t release a first-party game last year, and if that doesn’t affect you if you always have something to play again, that’s great, but a lot of people do regret buying their Xbox.

Of course, these words must be taken as something not confirmed, since they are only assumptions on the part of the journalist. He also talked about what Hi Fi Rush it would not have lived up to the expectations that the launch company had. However, the information was discarded shortly after being distributed on social networks.

Remember that in a few months a strong launch of the company is coming, Starfield.

Via: Insider Gaming

editor’s note: You don’t really see that Microsoft is doing badly, as it looks like 2023 will be somewhat more promising. We will surely see many more of their games in the summer event that they have planned for the coming months.