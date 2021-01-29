If something interesting could happen this year is that we live in a world where Microsoft would make another Bethesda-level acquisition. Last year, Microsoft acquired Bethesda in one of the largest video game acquisitions in history. The purchase of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, was for a total of $ 7.5 billion. In doing so, sole ownership was granted to popular game franchises like Fallout and Skyrim, and anything else Bethesda believes in the future. It is not the first time this rumor has been heard.

It was the kind of move that many Xbox fans expected Microsoft to make, as the console suffered from not having as many exclusive games. But this feeling could be repeated. Microsoft is not satisfied with having only Bethesda. That was said by Satya Nadella himself days after announcing the agreement with Bethesda. Apparently Microsoft would make another Bethesda-level acquisition this year. Exactly which companies Microsoft might be interested in remains a mystery. But we must not forget that the purchase of Bethesda could never be anticipated.

The rumor that Microsoft would make another Bethesda-level acquisition this year has some credibility. The reason is that this information comes from Ragna who is not only a known Xbox insider but was aware of the Bethesda purchase. Ragna claimed that Microsoft was about to buy a very large game studio three weeks before Microsoft announced its Bethesda acquisition deal. When this new rumor emerged from the XboxEra gaming forum, Ragna agreed with the person who shared the optimism that Microsoft would make another Bethesd-level acquisition.

Ragna says he doesn’t know who the individual is who posted the rumor that Microsoft would make another Bethesda-level acquisition, but he has been hearing the same thing for months and believes that Microsoft will announce the purchase at the end of this year or sometime early next. However, even without Ragna’s claim, it’s not hard to believe that Microsoft is preparing to buy more game studios.

As great as it is, if Microsoft goes shopping, it doesn’t make sense for it to stop at just one developer. With that in mind, Microsoft’s profits rose dramatically after the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It made enough to buy Bethesda twice, so it has money to spend.

