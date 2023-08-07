For months there has been talk that new consoles will be launched in the video game market, thus being slightly modified or smaller versions of those we already know, and of course, ps5 slim It is one of the most talked about. However, it seems that Microsoft would have its own plans, with a tweak to xbox series x which removes a certain feature that will annoy collectors.

According to what was commented by a quite famous insider of things of Xboxit would be launching a X-series with the absence of a disc player, to finally have a digital equivalent of its most powerful console just like it did PS5. This would make sense to lower some costs, and so that people have more power at hand and a lower price, thus being a product more focused on GamePass.

I feel Larian’s pain on Series S. It’s not about “just optimize at the end” LOL. Naaah. You have to take into account the technical limitations from the beginning of development. Nobody really wants to think of that when you start making your game, when everything is possible —Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) August 2, 2023

In the same way, this is not all the information that this person has sent, mentioning that the green company has mentioned the development of new hardware for the 2025, which logically would not be a new generation. Of course, it could be an improvement of the systems so that the games reach better resolutions, they could even launch exclusive games for this one.

for now, Microsoft He has not come out to give statements, so we will have to wait for new events from the company.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: I don’t know if it’s so necessary to launch new hardware, since they haven’t done the best for now, but it could also be ideal for people to get the most powerful version for less money. We’ll see in the future if this ends up being a reality.