As of today to Microsoft It is known as a company that quite likes to acquire development companies, proof of which is that they are currently appealing for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. And now, a report has been released indicating that at the time they were interested in taking two big names in the industry into their pocket.

In the hearing that is currently taking place with the FTCa document has come out indicating the interest of Microsoft for wanting to buy SEGA and Bungie at the time. That through an email that Phil Spencer wrote to the CEO, Satya Nadellaand the CFO, Amy Hoodrequesting the approval of a strategy to approach Sega about a possible acquisition of his game studios.

Here what was said:

We believe Sega has built a well-balanced portfolio of games across segments with global geographic appeal and will help us accelerate Xbox Game Pass both on and off console.

Bungiewhich is now in the possession of sonywas also listed with an internal document stating that the acquisition would secure the IP of destiny and the integration of its live development and operations infrastructure into Xbox Game Studios. Something that could have finally been discarded after it entered a time of decline.

It is worth saying that it is always emphasized that they were looking to make such purchases in order to make more users switch to GamePass. Plan that can be useful if in the end they manage to buy Activision Blizzard. Although for that, it may still be a while.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: Sega would have been interesting to acquire, but it could also mean that Sonic would go deeper in terms of disasters. So, I think it’s better that they didn’t approach this company in the end.