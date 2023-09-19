Today there have been some leaks of Microsoft documents and emails, among the most important of which a new console was shown Series X and also the intention to buy Nintendo after having negatives in previous eras. However, it seems that the details do not stop there, given that they could now implement ads for certain specific titles.

As shown in the documents, there is a project in work called Project Denali, which establishes the placement of commercial advertisements in some video games that are property of the company or that are at least available on its platforms. Although something that must be clarified is the issue of whether they would be incorporated into mobile or PCleaving the consoles intact and without interference.

It is worth mentioning that the initiative is part of what was shown at the time to the FTC so that they would be convinced to approve the purchase of Activision Blizzardsince in the games of KING as candy crush It will be the perfect place for advertising. And in fact, it has been established in several statements that one of the main reasons for wanting to acquire the company is due to the interest in growing in the market with mobile games.

Something that should also be clarified is the fact that the project is only inclined towards games that have free-to-play as a business model, which means that users who have access to these services must watch the ads. Thus, it is not misunderstood that large games are interrupted by advertising, something that would be unthinkable for our current industry.

It goes without saying that the news surrounding the purchase of Activision Blizzard They seem to have a break, since the topic hasn’t been talked about in weeks. This makes one think that the regulatory body of United Kingdom could have once approved or denied this potential purchase.

Via: Tweaktown

Editor’s note: It was obvious that the commercials were going towards the free start games, since in the main ones it would only be a mistake. Of course, there has been talk that they will add ads to Game Pass, but perhaps they are only talking about the interface.