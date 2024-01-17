Exclusive games are a fundamental part of Sony and Nintendo consoles. However, it seems that Xbox wants to move away from this concept, since recent statements by the CEO of Microsoft have indicated that The company would be willing to bring its first-party titles to its competitors' consoles.

In a recent meeting with shareholders, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, revealed that he was happy with the Xbox division, and all the possibilities that the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard King brings with it. According to his statements, this finally gives them the opportunity to create excellent games and offer them to players “across all platforms,” including “Xbox and consoles, PC, and now even mobile gaming and cloud gaming.”

While he didn't directly mention Nintendo or Sony, the fact that Nadella mentioned other consoles, makes it clear that its intentions are to provide Switch and PlayStation users the opportunity to enjoy titles that we currently only find on Xbox. This shouldn't come as a big surprise, since in the past, the company has shown interest in bringing Game Pass to its competitors' platforms.

Along with this, let us remember that rumors and reports have indicated that titles like HiFi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves could come to Nintendo and PlayStation consoles in the future. This is not just speculation, since there are already records made by Microsoft related to these two titles on other platforms. In this way, it is clear that it is only a matter of time before we see Halo on the PlayStation 5.

Let us remember that Xbox has mentioned that its focus is on obtaining the largest number of users, regardless of where they are. So far, we have seen this with PC and the cloud, since their big launches no longer require a Series X|S, but a Game Pass account. Thus, the traditional model to which we are all accustomed is being forgotten by Microsoft, although this does not mean that Sony and Nintendo will follow in its footsteps.

Xbox's competitors have made it clear on multiple occasions that they will still continue to bet on exclusives. In the case of PlayStation, They are willing to bring their games to PC, but only until they are no longer profitable on their consoles. For its part, Nintendo would never do this, and its focus is on offering a solid library of exclusives for its users.

We can only wait to see what Xbox will do in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the arrival of HiFi Rush to PlayStation and Switch here. Likewise, these are the games coming to Game Pass these days.

Editor's Note:

On the one hand, I do want to see Xbox games on other consoles, mainly to have titles like physical versions. HiFi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves. However, part of what makes competition special is the fact that companies have to offer quality products, and it is possible that part of this philosophy is lost in this desire to see everything everywhere.

Via: Twisted Voxel