Something that has been discussed a lot is the relevance of VR in video games. And everything would indicate that Microsoft is working on a VR for Xbox. In the future of Xbox there could also be room for a virtual reality headset. The new clues come from Microsoft itself, which apparently has left a hidden message in the latest update of the Xbox Series X / S operating system in which it refers to a VR for Xbox.
The image was published by IGN Italia. When the writer came out on his console while installing the new Xbox Wireless Headphones for the first time, there is a clear reference to what could be a future Microsoft project for the Xbox ecosystem: a VR for Xbox. The message talks about an existing update for this VR. Already in 2020 Experts have opined on the eventual arrival of Microsoft to VR for Xbox, so this is not surprising.
Microsoft would be working on a VR for Xbox according to new leads from Microsoft
The message that the IGN Italia Writer on VR for Xbox, came about once the USB-C / USB-A cable was inserted from the new Xbox Wireless Headphones to the console. A message from the operating system reported that “VR viewer needs to be updated”. Although it is obviously a mistake, it is not a simple mistake and that’s it. The reference to a VR headset is also repeated in the following message and in the button to start the update: “An update is available for VR headset” and “Update VR headset”.
It is difficult to understand if Microsoft plans to build a virtual reality headset of its own or if there is a will to support some models manufactured by external partners and those previously compatible with Windows Mixed Reality. The Redmond company may be able to share more details about VR for Xbox on the occasion of upcoming official appointments at Xbox events, which will be held throughout the year. Possibly at E3 we’ll see something about this.
