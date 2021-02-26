Last year, given the situation caused by the appearance of COVID-19, Microsoft assured that we would have a year full of Inside Xbox to know the news that would be arriving on the company’s consoles. However, more than half a year after his last inside, we still had no news about a possible new xbox event, until today.

According to information shared by the people of The Verge, Microsoft would be preparing a new event for Xbox, gaming in the cloud and Windows to celebrate it soon. According to the outlet, those from Redmond will hold an event focused on Xbox Game Pass and xCloud, with special emphasis on the ways in which it will expand the streaming game service.

Microsoft is apparently holding a “what’s new for gaming” event on March 23. To be followed by a “what’s new for Windows” event! Don’t date yet. – Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) February 26, 2021

Microsoft would be preparing a new Xbox event for March 23

Regarding the possible date of celebration of this new xbox event, Paul Thurrot He has shared through Twitter that the appointed day for this could be next March 23. However, for now there is no official statement in this regard, so we will have to wait to know for sure when it would take place.

Apparently, Xbox wants to follow the format set by the company last summer, in which a series of events was scheduled to be held regularly, although it was ultimately something that did not become reality. However, we will have to wait to see what path Microsoft takes, especially with the proposal on the table to hold E3 2021 completely online.

If done, Microsoft will almost certainly participate in the event organized by ESA, although it is possible that it also followed its own event roadmap to share news from the Xbox ecosystem.