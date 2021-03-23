Microsoft is doing everything possible to ensure that the ecosystem of Xbox be brutal, and proof of this is that for a few months he focused on buying developer studios.

Bethesda It is one of his most recent acquisitions, although new rumors suggest that he is already after a company that exceeds its value.

Recent rumors suggest that Microsoft would be in the process of buying from Discord, which would be looking for a buyer to transfer the total of the company.

According to the site VentureBeat, two sources close to the company confirmed that Discord you are looking for buyers, and among the existing offers would be one from Microsoft.

The informants asked to remain anonymous because said negotiation would be confidential, and they would have reasons for it, since the numbers at stake would be very high.

In 2020 it was announced that Discord would be worth about $ 7 billion, but according to Bloomberg, the deal for its acquisition would exceed 10 billion.

It would be an interesting acquisition.

This figure far exceeds the price paid for ZeniMax Media, which closed at 7.5 billion dollars.

So far neither party has come out to reveal if this negotiation is real or if it is a simple rumor, but it would not be strange that Microsoft seek to have participation in the actions of Discord.

The future of the communication platform will surely be clarified in the following months, so for the moment we must consider the information as a simple rumor.

Do you think Microsoft is looking to take over another company to strengthen its ecosystem or that everything will end in a simple folder of the matter.

Tell us your impressions and theories in the comments.

