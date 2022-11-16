There is already news of the streaming device that Microsoft developed to expand Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now we know that despite being ready, there is a long way to go before it is released, because there are important adjustments to implement, a very important one is price improvement.

Phil Spencer had an interview with The Verge, and that’s where he spoke more about the project that officially bears the Keystone name.

Keystone is the streaming device that Microsoft focused on to expand Xbox. And despite being ready, it was revealed that it has not been released because the price was higher than planned. Because of this, the strategy changed and now they are concentrating on the development of the Xbox Cloud Gaming app for smart TVs.

“The console that we built that people have now seen, Keystone, was more expensive than we wanted when we actually built it with the hardware we had, and we decided to focus that team’s efforts on delivering the streaming app for smart TVs. ”Spencer expressed.

The Problem: Microsoft’s Keystone Pricing

In principle, for it to be a tempting device, it should cost less than an Xbox console that is around $299 USD – and that in sales season, decreases even more. Otherwise, consumers would definitely prefer the regular console.

However, despite the great obstacle of modifying things to achieve an affordable price, the project is not abandoned, but needs changes to achieve a meaningful price proposition that distinguishes the Xbox Series S from the Keystone.

“I want to be able to include a control when we do it. It’s about building the right product at the right price and if we can’t do that, how do we focus the product effort? That is why we decided to make the app for television with Samsung and we are very happy with the results”, he commented.

Microsoft: How much do you expect your streaming device for Xbox to cost?

The intention is for the Microsoft device to be released in a price range between 99 USD and a maximum of $129 USDin an attempt to make it a product that causes interest.

He also commented that the device works perfectly, on that side there is not much to say, however, he thinks that what they can offer does not make sense, at least at the level at which they have it at the moment.

“When you build new products, it’s always about having the right design. Do you have the right user interface? Do you have the right proposal for the client? And the client proposal includes price, and I think we all knew we were a little out of position on price.”Spencer reaffirmed.

Well, for the record, Microsoft is very committed to their products and pricing for the community, hopefully we’ll see your device soon.

