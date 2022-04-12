The idea of ​​seeing improved versions of current consoles has been spinning in the heads of gamers for a while now. Thanks to the existence of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, it would not be unreasonable to think that updates to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are in development. In this way, a journalist has pointed out that Microsoft is working on a new chip for the Series X.

According to Brad Sams, a technology journalist, Microsoft would be working on a new chip for the Xbox Series X. Although the details are scarce, and there is no official information, it has been pointed out that this piece of hardware would be mainly focused on reducing the production costs of the console. This was what was said about it:

“I think this is true […] I know Microsoft was working on revisions to the chip. Now, are we going to see performance improvements, are we going to see something else? I don’t think so, but Microsoft is always working to make chips more efficient and cooler because that lowers the cost of production.” I think it’s true that Microsoft is working on a smaller, more power efficient chip. I mean, I’m very confident in that.”

As mentioned by Sams, the new Xbox Series X chip would not offer performance improvements, and instead would only be focused on system cooling. These types of chip reviews are common. However, at the moment it’s unclear if this chip is in development for inclusion in the current model of the console, or a possible mid-cycle update.

If we consider that the Xbox One X arrived five years after the launch of the Xbox One, it is possible that Microsoft is currently working on a revision of the console.

The idea of ​​seeing a revision of the current generation is something that many take for granted, but at the moment there are not many clues that this will happen. While the Xbox chip might be a clue, this could very well be used in current builds.

