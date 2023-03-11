You will certainly know Microsoft Word, we are talking about the tool for drafting documents and not only the most loved and used by users, branded Microsoft and able to allow customization at 360 degrees. However, if apparently Word may already seem perfect, in reality there is never the limit to improvement and now a new small feature is about to arrive that allows us to breathe a sigh of relief!

Microsoft Word: New shortcut for pasting text without formatting

How many times have you had to paste a piece of text found on the internet into a document? And how many times did this text have a particular font, perhaps a larger or smaller size, some bold and some italics? Certainly in certain cases the only thing to do is paste the text in question without retaining its original formatting.

This possibility was already present in Microsoft Word, but it is a pity that the only way to eliminate the formatting (or even adapt the text directly to the one chosen for our document) must necessarily continue by hand, with the mouse. In short, classic right-click and then continue with the selection of the desired function.

A little inconvenient especially if you are looking for speed and practicality, for this reason Microsoft has finally decided to include the Word the famous shortcut which allows you to paste without formatting on many other text editors: Ctrl+Shift+V.

📋 Copy and paste text without any unwanted formatting! With the new Paste Text Only shortcut available in Word for Windows and Word for Mac, you can save time and effort by no longer having to remove source formatting manually. Out now: https://t.co/PhgzXeEAxC #MicrosoftWord — Microsoft 365 Insider (@Msft365Insider) March 9, 2023

In this way, obtaining a shortcut with a native solution and moreover already compliant with the standards known by users, comfort will be ensured! We are certainly more than happy and can’t wait that all this lands in an operational way on Word!