These days have been of important news in the video game industry, and the strongest issue revolves around the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, since many potholes have been put in their way so as not to close. In fact, the FTC are the ones that gave it the most problems, but now it is confirmed that Xbox has succeeded.

It is worth mentioning that this still does not mean that the purchase has been closed, since they still have a few days to have the relevant agreements, since there are still CMA regulators who do not agree with the deal. So during these days they will have to renegotiate with them so that they can make the purchase, even if for now they have everything in their favor.

