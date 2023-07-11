The lawsuit that threatened to deprive Microsoft of the ability to complete the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard finally has a verdict: Microsoft won and the acquisition can be completed.

To face Microsoft was the Federal Trade Commission US, who accused the hardware and software house of going to monopolize the video game market.

Those charges were dropped as Microsoft disclosed agreements made with Nintendo and the services of Clous Gaming to enable the killer Activision application par excellence, ie call of Dutyto be available on rival consoles.

The final statements of the Judge Jaqueline Scott Corley will remain etched in the minds of millions of gamers around the world:

“Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision has been described as the largest in the history of the technology industry. It needed careful scrutiny, and that scrutiny has paid off: Microsoft has committed in writing, in public and in court to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years on par with Xbox. He struck a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Switch consoles, and he struck various other deals to bring various Activision content to different cloud gaming services for the first time.” “The responsibility of this Court in this case was limited: it was a matter of deciding whether, despite the current circumstances, the acquisition should be blocked, or even interrupted, pending an administrative provision from the FTC. For the reasons given, the Court considers that the federal regulatory body has not demonstrated the likelihood of being able to prevail on its statements that this particular transaction in this specific sector could substantially decrease competition. Conversely, evidence points to increased consumer access to Call of Duty and other Activision content. The application for a preliminary injunction is therefore dismissed.”

A historic day for the world of video games now that the largest and most profitable acquisition in the history of the entire industry has never been closer.