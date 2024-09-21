Microsoft has announced a deal to buy all of the Three Mile Island nuclear reactor in Pennsylvania, in a move aimed at powering its data centers with nuclear power. Microsoft is seeking to meet the growing energy demand to support the development of artificial intelligence technologies, using clean, carbon-free energy.

The deal includes a $1.6 billion investment by Constellation Energy to restart the reactor, which is expected to be back in service by 2028. The plant will provide enough power to power up to 800,000 homes, underscoring the amount of energy Microsoft will use for its data centers in areas such as Chicago, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

This step reflects the growing interest in the nuclear industry as a sustainable solution to meet growing energy needs, especially in light of the environmental and economic challenges facing traditional energy sources.