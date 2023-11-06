Now that Microsoft has bought Activision Blizzardseveral company plans have come to light regarding the video game part with Xbox, among the first decisions that have been made is to remove the Game Pass gratis to those who are working in areas that do not concern this division. And now, it is practically confirmed that they will be using different tools to develop new releases in the near future.

An alliance was recently announced with Inworld AI, which will allow the creation of technologies that speed up the development of titles, more than anything to make heavy methods a little more user-friendly, this in order to follow patterns that these days programmers carry out by hand despite using the same code . This marks yet another collaboration for the brand to make the creation of video games more bearable and limit people to exposing all their creativity.

Today, we announced a partnership with @Xbox. With the advent of generative AI, there’s an opportunity to leverage cutting-edge innovations to foster limitless creativity and unparalleled immersion.#AI #gamedev #indiedevhttps://t.co/fHp56zghEJ — Inworld AI (@inworld_ai) November 6, 2023

Among the comments distributed by The Verge, The union will allow developers of Xbox take advantage of artificial intelligence as part of its development. Taking advantage of this to prioritize development on an AI design co-pilot, as well as the AI ​​character engine, which can be used to create new stories, among other things.

This was mentioned by the general director of Xbox Gaming, AI Haiyan Zhang:

Together, our goal is to deliver an accessible, responsibly designed set of cross-platform AI tools to help and empower creators in dialogue, story, and quest design. As with all Xbox creator tools, our goal is to deliver next-generation AI for game developers of any size, anywhere in the world, and on every platform players want to play.

It is worth mentioning that teams will have the option to use them or not, this is only to be able to speed up their projects and so that they do not take long to be launched on the market.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Hopefully with this things will be a little more bearable for game development, since I have heard that there are processes that must be placed manually even if it is the identical placement of the code as is. This will allow the matter to flow much more and the developers will not complicate things.