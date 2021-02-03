The Xbox mobile app had a big change in September last year, bringing in new experiences and features, but also removing some that fans miss. In fact, its reception was mixed, and even today it has serious criticism. Among other things, the fact that access to the store was removed is something that many fans continue to point out as an error, among other appreciations. However, it also brought interesting additions, such as the possibility of playing via local streaming with your console directly on your mobile.
The new Xbox mobile application was made from scratch, looking for gamers to be able to stay connected with their friends, and play games at home or on the go, no matter what device they prefer to play on. With the new Xbox mobile application you could make parties through voice and text chat with your contacts while they were on the console or on the PC. It may be that the intention was good, but the problems with the app did not take long to appear. Fortunately, Microsoft is working on an update that is coming soon.
The EU will decide the future of Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda
Microsoft will update the Xbox mobile app very soon
The Xbox mobile app update will include cool improvements, but they won’t be everything the fans would surely want. This is not to say that the desired improvements will not come. Microsoft is working to improve its application as much as possible, but this will take time. Among other things, the Xbox mobile app update will include a new user interface for group chat, performance improvements for full-screen games, and less annoying notifications.
