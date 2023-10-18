During the recent interview with Phil Spencer aired on the Official Xbox Podcast, host Jeff Rubenstein asked the head of Microsoft how he intends to deal with the wide catalog of older games Of Activision Blizzard and Spencer reported that he was totally in favor of a recovery of such securitiesif the newly acquired publisher is interested.

There is a desire on the part of Microsoft to recover the many games that have remained dormant in the Activision Blizzard catalogue, but in the end the question depends on the will of the publisher recently added to the Xbox galaxy, it seems.

“If teams want to go back and reconsider some things that are part of their catalog, and focus extensively on those, I I totally agree“, reported Phil Spencer. However, it is not the first time that the head of Xbox has shown this interest, given that he has made similar statements in the past.

“There amount of franchises that is now in our portfolio provides great inspiration, it’s almost scary”, reported Spencer, explaining however that we must act with care: “I think we must behave as custodians of the contents we touch”, since these are important franchises. “I want making sure that when we find ourselves revisiting something, it’s done with total skill, with a motivated team that wants to work on something that makes a difference.”

On the other hand, “I don’t think putting a team to work on something other than their passion can lead to great results,” Spencer explained. “So I’m going to start hearing from the teams and understanding what they’re passionate about and I’m very excited to start meeting them and trying to set up some plans along those lines.”