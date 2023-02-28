VGC’s Andy Robinson seems sure of his sources: mysterious “experts” have revealed to him that Microsoft will sell Xbox in case theActivision Blizzard’s acquisition were to jump. The magazine in question is quite renowned, as is the journalist (who also has a background in Playtonic, the Yooka-Laylee team), which gave a great relevance to this statement, but we can’t help but welcome it with a thousand doubts. Is such an epilogue possible? The idea that Xbox could close at any moment has been going on for years (more or less as long as the “Nintendo is doomed” meme), but considering how the section has now become consolidated within the company, that l ‘has recently reorganized into Microsoft Gaming also following large investments made, the question seems rather out of the question.

After strategic investments such as Mojang (for 2.5 billion dollars) and Bethesda (for 7.5 billion dollars), to think that Microsoft could think of closing shop and puppets because the antitrust bodies prevented it from carrying out a maxi-acquisition from 70 billion dollars just seems unlikely. Moreover, it would bring out a certain logical inconsistency: in a market where the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is blocked, how could the acquisition of the entire Xbox division go smoothly? Even dismantling it piece by piece, the core of the company, i.e. the hardware/software division with all the related services, would be a really difficult purchase for a third party company to get through. It would be necessary to understand what precisely these phantom “experts” questioned by the VGC journalist foresee, who, however, did not elaborate on the matter.

The hypothesis therefore seems improbable and in this sense too Phil Spencer wanted to silence any excessively catastrophic visions: in an interview with the Times, the head of Microsoft Gaming reported that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not essential for the survival of Xbox, although it certainly has an important role in its eventual evolution. However, the question is not really to be taken lightly: the failure of such an operation could not be without consequences for those who promoted it and spent their time on the front line to carry it forward, therefore it is not absolutely improbable that, if the If the acquisition fails, there may at least be a change at the top of Xbox. Big companies often follow a sort of “code” in these cases, and when faced with the failure of a deal of this magnitude they may ask for someone’s “head”, with Spencer possibly being the prime suspect, although the popularity that continues to distinguish him could also secure him from such claims.

On the other hand, it is also difficult to accept the opposite theory according to which, if the acquisition were to go awry, those 70 billion dollars can be reinvested always in a hurry in the videogame field. It is by no means certain that this should happen: it is a huge figure and, also considering the penalty of around 3 billion that Microsoft would have to pay to Activision Blizzard for the failed acquisition, the Redmond company would probably gladly put it back in the safe, perhaps investing it in other safer and quieter operations. In these cases it is always necessary to consider the general sentiment of the shareholders, who after a setback of this magnitude could be very unwilling to endorse further investments in an area that would have proved difficult and risky.

In short, it is very difficult to make predictions about a possible future post-bankruptcy of the Activision Blizzard acquisition, also because it seems almost impossible to make sensible predictions on the operation itself, but what is certain is that the next few weeks will also bring much information interesting about the story.

