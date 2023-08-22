Microsoft ready to do anything to complete the $68.7 billion deal, the purchase of Activision Blizzard, which has not yet been finalized. According to the latest news, the American giant would be willing to sell the streaming rights to Ubisoft for a period of 15 years.

All this in view of the approval of the agreement by the British regulatory authorities who for now are hesitant to give their green light to this acquisition which has been going on for a year or more. Are you wondering what it means to have Streaming rights for 15 years? Well, if it goes through, all the games released in the next 15 years by the Activision Blizzard company will always be available through any Streaming services from the Ubisoft cloud.

In other words, this means that Microsoft will not actually control the exclusive rights to Streaming for the products Activision Blizzard, Brad Smit president of Microsoft said:

Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be able to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service — Xbox Cloud Gaming — or exclusively control Activision Blizzard’s game licensing terms for competing services.

In turn ubisoft which owner of the rights will be able to resell them paying a fee to Microsoft for each recorded sales performance.