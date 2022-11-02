XDA Developers: Microsoft plans to build a cheap computer with built-in ads

Microsoft has panned the development and release of a cheap computer. About it informs edition of XDA Developers.

Media journalists studied the updated list of vacancies offered by the American corporation. Among others, the IT giant began to look for a top manager who would develop a new business model for Microsoft. The description states that the head of the department will lead the work of an inexpensive computer, the cost of which would be offset by built-in paid services.

Based on the job description, the authors suggested that Microsoft could create a line of computers that would be integrated with proprietary cloud services such as Microsoft 365. To this end, the company’s engineers could develop a special version of Windows 11 with advertising.

According to the job description, the new computers will be targeted primarily at business users. However, cheap Windows PCs with ads should be available to mainstream consumers as well.

In mid-September, insiders reported that Microsoft planned to introduce the first laptop for gamers in its line of computers. According to rumors, the device will be based on Intel Alder Lake H-series processors and have an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.