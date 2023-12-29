Windows Central: Microsoft will introduce AI-enabled computers

Microsoft has planned to release computers designed specifically to work with artificial intelligence (AI). About it reports Windows Central edition.

According to sources, Microsoft intends to release new Surface series PCs adapted specifically for working with AI. The company will present two models – Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. They will be equipped with a choice of ARM or Intel processors, and will also have a new generation neural processor (NPU).

Thus, ARM devices will be presented with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. These models will be adapted specifically to work with AI and provide high performance and fast processing of user requests. According to sources, the PCs will operate at the level of Mac computers equipped with Apple Silicon chips.

It is known that Surface Pro 10 will have a display with HDR support and a resolution of 160×1440 and 2880×1920 pixels to choose from. Surface Laptop 6 will have a 13.8-inch and 15-inch display, two USB-C ports and a USB-A connector. Both models will come with a keyboard that will have a special button for calling the Copilot service.

Earlier, insiders said that the Chinese corporation Lenovo has created the first laptop on the market that runs simultaneously on Windows and Android. Most likely, Lenovo will announce the device at CES 2024 in January.