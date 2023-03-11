Good news comes from home Microsoftwith the company recently confirming attendance during the course of theE3 2023 with his showcase. However, his participation will be limited, as he has revealed that will not take part in the showfloor.

This partially belies the news of last January, which reported that Nintendo, Microsoft And sony they would not participate in any way in the event.

Xboxes will therefore be present even if only in part, while Nintendo he has already confirmed his non-participation for weeks. Now it remains only to see what she will be going to do sonyif they will have complete participation, if they will keep to the bare minimum, or if they will totally skip the appointment.

We look forward to official communications!

Source: ign Street Anime News Network