A few days ago we told you that Microsoft had lowered its profit cut in PC games, with the strategy of attracting and increasing developers to compete with Steam and the Epic Games Store. It has now been revealed that, thanks to a document, Microsoft will not lower its cut in console games for now, despite having had it planned a while ago.
This weekend a leaked document has circulated that will be part of the evidence of the upcoming legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. This document suggested that Xbox games would fare the same as PC games, that is, Microsoft would cut its profit on them. However, it seems that they have taken a step back and have decided to keep everything as it is, without knowing the reasons why.
Microsoft will not lower its cut in console games for now
The leaked document from January 2021 titled “Microsoft Store Policies and App Store Principles”, showed that PC games would suffer a reduction in profits for Microsoft of 30% to 12%, as confirmed last week. Jointly, the document said that Xbox games would follow the same strategy, with the same PC percentages, increasing the margin for publishers from 70% to 88%. However, Microsoft has changed its plans and has kept everything as is, confirmed by a company spokesperson.
Microsoft’s spokesperson in statements with The Verge, explained and commented that Conditions for publishers on consoles will not be updated. In addition, the document also suggests that developers who accept the new conditions in their PC games, will do so in exchange for the granting of transmission rights to Microsoft, so that in this way, games can be played on Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The document could reveal more details this week about Microsoft and its future policies, as Xbox Vice President of Business Development Lori Wright will appear in the case of Epic Games and Apple as a witness for both companies.
If Microsoft were to apply the policies that it will put into PC games on Xbox, it would undoubtedly be a tremendous blow to Sony and Nintendo, since the it would force action to attract publishers to their own platforms. We will have to wait how Microsoft develops in the future with these issues, but what is clear is that it has something in mind, since it is not normal that it has regretted at the last minute.
