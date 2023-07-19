Although the original closing date will not be met, Microsoft remains committed to the largest acquisition in video game history. Microsoft announced Wednesday that it has officially extended the merger deadline for its acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion dollars through October 18, 2023.

The original agreement, first announced on January 18, 2022, had a deadline of July 18, 2023. If the merger was not completed by this date, either party could withdraw, which would require that Microsoft will pay to Activision Blizzard a cancellation fee of $3 billion dollars. That fee has been increased as part of the agreement, with Microsoft paying to Activision $3.5 billion if the deal collapses after August 29, 2023 and paying $4.5 billion if it collapses after September 15, 2023.

With the deadline extended, Microsoft and Activision they have fully committed to carrying out the process, having won approval for the agreement in countries around the world, including Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Ukraine, as well as in the European Union as a whole.

Regulators in the United States and the United Kingdom, the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and the CMA (Competition Authority and Markets), respectively, offered the most resistance to the acquisition, with the former filing a lawsuit to stop the purchase and the latter issuing a formal block due to concerns related to cloud gaming.

These problems appear to have eased in recent weeks, as after a five-day court hearing, the Microsoft complete the acquisition in the United States after the FTC denied him a preliminary injunction and an injunction to try to stop the deal.

Meanwhile, the CMA agreed with Microsoft stay the appeals process in the UK to reach a solution that allows the agreement to move forward. This solution reportedly includes that Microsoft sell the rights to the games Activision Blizzard in the cloud in the UK.

“I want to thank everyone for their time and energy in support of the regulatory process and for all the great work that is being done to Xbox this year,” shared Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gamingin an email to employees of Xbox. “Gamers around the world will be delighted with the incredible lineup of games coming out in the coming months, including Starfield and Forza Motorsport“. “It is also great to see the fantastic work that the teams of abk are doing for their players with the successful launch of Diablo IV and the continued performance of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIand we congratulate them on their achievements.” “As we get ever closer to the finish line, we are more excited than ever to advance our mission to bring more games to more players everywhere,” said Spencer.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: I told you guys before, these battles are won with bills and Microsoft has a lot of those. We still have to witness how the situation of call of duty and of Activision.